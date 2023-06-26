Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Holdings Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,654 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.