Venus (XVS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.74 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00012624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $57.77 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,204,837 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

