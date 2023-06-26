Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $53,010.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $53,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,475.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 451,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

