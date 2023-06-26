Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.58. 299,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,598. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.14 and its 200-day moving average is $314.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.25.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

