Vesta Real Estate Corp. (VTMX) Plans to Raise $401 Million in June 30th IPO

Vesta Real Estate Corp. (VTMX) plans to raise $401 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 12,500,000 shares at $32.07 per share.

In the last year, Vesta Real Estate Corp. generated $186.2 million in revenue and $225.1 million in net income. Vesta Real Estate Corp. has a market cap of $2.6 billion.

Citigroup, BofA Securities, Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Scotia Capital served as the underwriters for the IPO and Santander and UBS Investment Bank were co-managers.

Vesta Real Estate Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is an NYSE uplisting. Vesta Real Estate’s stock already trades on the Mexico Stock Exchange under the symbol “VESTA” – the prospectus says. This is a public offering of American Depositary Shares (ADS) to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the proposed symbol “VTMX” – with each ADS representing 10 common shares.) We are a holding company.Â We own, operate and lease industrial properties across 15 states in Mexico. (Incorporated in Mexico) Our portfolio consisted of 202 buildings with 33.7 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”) and a stabilized occupancy rate of 96.7 percent as of March 31, 2023.Â We develop light manufacturing and distribution centers through Build-to-Suit (BTS) buildings designed to our clients’ specific needs. We also develop “inventory buildings” without a lease for clients that do not have the time or interest in BTS buildings. “We believe that we are one of the only fully vertically integrated and internally managed Mexican industrial real estate companies that owns, manages, develops and leases industrial properties, on a large scale, in Mexico, which we believe differentiates us from our competitors,”Â the prospectus says. Note: Revenue and net income are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2023. (Note: Vesta Real Estate filed an F-1/A dated June 26, 2023, in which it disclosed that it will offer 12.5 million shares in a public offering in connection with its NYSE uplisting. Vesta also named two co-managers for its public offering: Santander and UBS Investment Bank. Vesta did not disclose a price or a pricing date. From the prospectus: “On June 23, 2023, the last reported sales price of our common shares on the BMV (Mexico Stock Exchange) was Ps.55.09 per common share (equivalent to approximately US$3.21 per common share or US$32.07 per ADS, based on the exchange rate of Ps.17.18 per US$1.00 announced publicly by the Mexican Central Bank (Banco de MĂ©xico) on such date). The price per ADS in this offering will be determined by reference to the closing price of the common shares on the last BMV trading date prior to the pricing date.” *Using the US$32.07 per ADS price in the prospectus, Vesta Real Estate’s offering of 12.5 million ADS would raise $401.0 million.)Â (Note:Â Vesta Real Estate filed its F-1 dated June 8, 2023. The Mexico City-based company filed confidential documents with the SEC on March 27, 2023.) “.

Vesta Real Estate Corp. was founded in 1998 and has 87 employees. The company is located at Paseo de los Tamarindos No. 90, Torre II, Piso 28, Col. Bosques de las Lomas Cuajimalpa, C.P. 05210 Mexico City United Mexican States and can be reached via phone at +52 (55) 5950-0070 or on the web at http://www.vesta.com.mx/.

