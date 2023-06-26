Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.81. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.