Vulcan Forged PYR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.87 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $87.26 million and $2.87 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00010605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,269.32 or 0.99994913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

