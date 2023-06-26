Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 3.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 73,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 73,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

