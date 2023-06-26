Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 27th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance has set its FY23 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after acquiring an additional 358,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,592,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,244,000 after acquiring an additional 283,941 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

