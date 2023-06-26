Wanchain Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.08 million and $735,086.28 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,726,953 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

