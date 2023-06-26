Wealth CMT Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth CMT boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 192,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.