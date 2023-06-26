Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $90.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.
Welltower Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of WELL opened at $76.28 on Friday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 331.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
