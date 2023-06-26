Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading Up 4.9%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 396,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,834,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

