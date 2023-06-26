Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,141,000 after buying an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

