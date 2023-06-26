Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,200

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,000 ($51.18) to GBX 4,200 ($53.74) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 4,300 ($55.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.37) to GBX 3,990 ($51.06) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($47.98) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Whitbread Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
