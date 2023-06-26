Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,200

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,000 ($51.18) to GBX 4,200 ($53.74) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 4,300 ($55.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.37) to GBX 3,990 ($51.06) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($47.98) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Whitbread Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

About Whitbread

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

