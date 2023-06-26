Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.15 and its 200 day moving average is $372.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

