Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,198 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85,573 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6,226.1% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $41.95 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

