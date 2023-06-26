Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Seagen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $50,023.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $198.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

