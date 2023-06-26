Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 345,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
VBK opened at $220.38 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $237.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.83. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
