Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

