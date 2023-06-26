WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske lowered shares of WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut WithSecure Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

FSOYF opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. WithSecure Oyj has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

