Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £43,958.43 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.87), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($56,248.79).
Workspace Group Stock Performance
Workspace Group stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 456.80 ($5.85). The company had a trading volume of 197,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a market cap of £875.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,408.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.57. Workspace Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 655.50 ($8.39).
Workspace Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13,684.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.
