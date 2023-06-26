Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £43,958.43 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.87), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($56,248.79).

Workspace Group stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 456.80 ($5.85). The company had a trading volume of 197,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a market cap of £875.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,408.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.57. Workspace Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 655.50 ($8.39).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13,684.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on WKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.67) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.68) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.06) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.67 ($8.20).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

