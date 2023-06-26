WOW-token (WOW) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.31 million and approximately $1.30 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006653 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834007 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

