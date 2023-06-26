Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Xponential Fitness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xponential Fitness from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,211,689.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,211,689.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $83,437.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,388,422. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 229,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

