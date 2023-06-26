XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.76) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.28. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.37). The company has a market cap of £374.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,578.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

About XPS Pensions Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.