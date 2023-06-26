yearn.finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.90 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $209.76 million and $15.90 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $6,354.24 or 0.21019950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,011 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

