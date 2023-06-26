Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Plans $0.31 Dividend

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZHUZY opened at C$23.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.92. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 52-week low of C$23.44 and a 52-week high of C$23.44.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Company Profile

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, and sale of railway transportation equipment products, and provision of relevant services primarily in Mainland China and internationally. The company's products include traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

