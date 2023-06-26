Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.11. 208,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,456. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.66.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.