103,200 Shares in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Bought by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.16% of Arbe Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth $226,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $6,142,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arbe Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.
Arbe Robotics Profile
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Arbe Robotics from StockNews.com
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Sarepta Therapeutics Gets FDA Nod, Drops Warning (or Opportunity?)
- Five stocks we like better than Arbe Robotics
Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.