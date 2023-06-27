103,200 Shares in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Bought by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.16% of Arbe Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth $226,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $6,142,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Arbe Robotics Profile

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,420.03% and a negative return on equity of 84.08%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

