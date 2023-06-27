103,900 Shares in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Acquired by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, insider Cedric O’gorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.16. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.