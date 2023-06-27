1,214 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.66. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.