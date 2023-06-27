15,710 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Purchased by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Neogen by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Neogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

