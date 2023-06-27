1inch Network Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $295.44 million and $10.23 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,631,079 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

