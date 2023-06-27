2,105 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.2% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $366,013.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,782 shares of company stock worth $161,343,346 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $208.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average of $179.21. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.