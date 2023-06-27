29,425 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Fisker by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $3,817,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fisker by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSR. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

