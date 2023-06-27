2,947 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $311,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,273,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 425,082 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

