38,550 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. MP Materials makes up 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234,779 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

MP Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.70.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

