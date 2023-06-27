4,580 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Purchased by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Capri by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184,579 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 456,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Capri by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Capri Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.