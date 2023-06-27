51job Reaffirms Upgrade Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

51job restated their upgrade rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Neste Oyj from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,271. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

