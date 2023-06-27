688 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

