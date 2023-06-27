91,154 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 91,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,451,000 after buying an additional 828,689 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after buying an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335,419 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

COWZ opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

