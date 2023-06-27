Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $225,000. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.7% in the first quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 19,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.91 and a 200 day moving average of $225.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

