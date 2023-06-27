Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 1,404 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

