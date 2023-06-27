ABCMETA (META) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $476.32

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $476.32 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013883 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,501.46 or 0.99909266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000274 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $229.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

