abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

ASCI opened at GBX 250 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market cap of £55.28 million, a PE ratio of -175.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.23. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 216 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 289 ($3.67).

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

