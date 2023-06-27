abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ASCI opened at GBX 250 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market cap of £55.28 million, a PE ratio of -175.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.23. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 216 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 289 ($3.67).
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
