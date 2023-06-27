Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $316.00 at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $297.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.21. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $7,164,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

