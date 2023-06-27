Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.82. 171,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day moving average is $280.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

