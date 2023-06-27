Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is Hedeker Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands accounts for 2.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 96.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,155. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.07. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.