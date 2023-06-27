Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 4.9%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 203,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 578,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $246.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

