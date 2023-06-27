AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.32. 378,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,270. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 168.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

